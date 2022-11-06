Therese Catherine
Bomersbach
VICTORIA — Therese Catherine (Fossati) Bomersbach went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the age of 80. She was born October 5, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to the late Frank Louis and Ella Mae (Vogt) Fossati.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, November 7, 2022, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. Mass will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. William St., Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Konarik, Pat Konarik, Tom Hough, Grant Bomersbach, Brody Guajardo, and Dale Pahmiyer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Hopping and James Hough.
She is survived by her children, Karen Bomersbach, Matthew (Jana) Bomersbach, Bridget Bomersbach, Nicholas (Barb) Bomersbach, Joel (Jana) Bomersbach, Judith (Ben) Baca and Tina (Ron) Eichhorn; ten grandchildren, Caeton, Seth, and Will Bomersbach, Ryan and Grant Bomersbach, Brody and Brock Guajardo and Scout, Banner and Oliver Baca.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Sylvester J. “Johnny” Bomersbach; five brothers, Frank, Gregory, Xavier, Gerard, and Vincent Fossati; four sisters, Rita Tuttle, Veronica Pahmiyer, Gloria Borreca, and Catherine Wyatt.
Therese was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. She was a graduate of Nazareth Academy and Victoria College. She owned Therese Bomersbach Tax Service for over 40 years, she was a Librarian at Nazareth Academy and was Co-Manager of Fossati’s Delicatessen for many years. She was involved in the Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society, Nazareth Academy - Parent Teacher Association, St. Joseph High School - Mother’s Club, and Victoria Little League.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, going to Port O’Connor, and talking to her sisters. She loved working at Fossati’s and all of her volunteer work with Our Lady of Lourdes and Nazareth Academy.
If desired, memorials may be made to Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria, Texas 77901 or St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Academy Sports and Outdoors opens for fans to buy Astros championship gear
- Edna resident killed in Friday morning train accident
- Area Football Playoff Pairings
- St. Joseph falls to Houston Lutheran South in five-set regional final
- 'Us vs. the world': Victoria Astros fans relish World Series victory
- Drivers involved in head-on collision were cousins
- Bay City downs Stafford, ends playoff drought
- West's team-first mentality shines in rivalry win
- Did you remember to set your clocks back?
- Marriage licenses
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.