VICTORIA — Theresia Angelina Tucker, 73, of Victoria, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2020. Terry was born November 19, 1947 in Damon, Texas to the late Adam James, Sr. and Clara Kolojaco.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Smith, Ray Dale Tucker, Jr., Calvin Schoppe, Eddie Miller, Mark Weinberg, Bill Schramek, Brad Kelly and Samuel Truax. Honorary pallbearers are Bradford Kolojaco, David Weaver and Kaiden Dietzel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Tucker; brothers Charles Kolojaco and A.J. Kolojaco, Jr. and son Ray Dale Tucker, Sr.
She is survived by her son Adam Tucker; daughters Angela (Leland) Truax of Victoria and Amanda (Robert) Lane of Calallen and Patsy (Rod) Eddy of Washington State; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers Keith (Brenda) Kolojaco of Somerville, Raymond (Carrie) Kolojaco of Beasley; sister-in-law Sue Kolojaco of Waller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She worked for Modular Storage (Oliver Koenig) for 19 years, then 8 years with Texas Financial (David Mannke). She also worked for Victoria Overhead Doors (Cleve Franks) for 13 years until she retired in 2018.
She grew up in Fairbanks and later in Alief. She graduated from John Foster Dulles in 1965 in Stafford, Texas. On July 19, 1966, Terry married the love of her life, Raymond “Ray” Tucker, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Groves, Texas.
After their marriage they moved to Victoria in 1969 and joined Grace Lutheran Church. She was Sunday School teacher for many years. Also served in L.W.M.L., Ladies Guild, The Alter Care and Sunday morning serving in the kitchen with her dear friend Joy Schramek.
She loved serving and gardening, but the greatest joy was her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
