Theresia Angelina Tucker
VICTORIA — Theresia Angelina Tucker, 73, of Victoria, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2020. Terry was born November 19, 1947 in Damon, Texas to the late Adam James, Sr. and Clara Kolojaco.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Smith, Ray Dale Tucker, Jr., Calvin Schoppe, Eddie Miller, Mark Weinberg, Bill Schramek, Brad Kelly and Samuel Truax. Honorary pallbearers are Bradford Kolojaco, David Weaver and Kaiden Dietzel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Tucker; brothers Charles Kolojaco and A.J. Kolojaco, Jr. and son Ray Dale Tucker, Sr.
She is survived by her son Adam Tucker; daughters Angela (Leland) Truax of Victoria and Amanda (Robert) Lane of Calallen and Patsy (Rod) Eddy of Washington State; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brothers Keith (Brenda) Kolojaco of Somerville, Raymond (Carrie) Kolojaco of Beasley; sister-in-law Sue Kolojaco of Waller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She worked for Modular Storage (Oliver Koenig) for 19 years, then 8 years with Texas Financial (David Mannke). She also worked for Victoria Overhead Doors (Cleve Franks) for 13 years until she retired in 2018.
She grew up in Fairbanks and later in Alief. She graduated from John Foster Dulles in 1965 in Stafford, Texas. On July 19, 1966, Terry married the love of her life, Raymond “Ray” Tucker, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Groves, Texas.
After their marriage they moved to Victoria in 1969 and joined Grace Lutheran Church. She was Sunday School teacher for many years. Also served in L.W.M.L., Ladies Guild, The Alter Care and Sunday morning serving in the kitchen with her dear friend Joy Schramek.
She loved serving and gardening, but the greatest joy was her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
Online Poll
Did you go Black Friday shopping?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.