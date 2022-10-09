Thomas Arthur
Halepaska
VICTORIA —
Born - November 7, 1949
Died - October 1, 2022
Thomas Arthur Halepaska, age 72, of Victoria, passed away on October 1, 2022 surrounded by family.
Tom was born on November 7, 1949, in Victoria, Texas, to James and Anne (Culver) Halepaska. He was 7th of 8 siblings. He attended Victoria College and A&I University in Kingsville, Texas and graduate with his Bachelors Degree in Business in 1972.
Tom met his wife of 50 years, Barbara, while in high school. They married in August of 1972 and had one son, Jonathan.
After his college graduation, Tom came back to Victoria and operated Halepaska’s Bakery for 49 years. During those 49 years he earned his Master Baker certification, Retail Bakers Association of America’s highest level of certification. He served on the Board of Directors for The Retail Bakery Association (RBA) and served as President of the Greater Southwest Retail Bakers Association (GSWRBA).
Tom had a great passion for airplanes and flying. He earned his pilots license and spent many hours at Ball Airport where he had his red Bi-plane, which he built, and his green SE5A. He was a member of the EAA (Experimental Airplane Association)
Tom served as the City Council District 6 Representative for Victoria, Texas for 15 years. During this time, he also served as Mayor Pro-Tem and Chairman for the council. He was instrumental in developing the paddling trails on the Guadalupe River, the Pump House area and the splash pads for Victoria. He loved his time on the City Council and strived to make Victoria a great place to live.
Tom never met a stranger and loved visiting with his friends and family. He enjoyed sharing and passing on his knowledge to family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Barbara and his fellow baking friends.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara; son Jonathan (Carin); grandchildren Chayston (Cheyann), Connor and Corbin; great granddaughter Casey; brothers John (Eloise), Frank, Joseph and William (Donna); sisters Mary Ann Pahmiyer (Larry) and Suzi Elton; sister-in-law Chris; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anne, mother and father-in-law, Leroy and Henrietta Maikoetter, brother James and sister-in-law Carolyn.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 am Friday at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Chayston Halepaska, Connor Halepaska, Corbin Halepaska, James Halepaska and David Adrian.
Barbara and Jonathan would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor and ICU of Citizens Hospital for the wonderful care they gave Tom.
Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to MD Anderson, Our Lady of Victory Masses or to a charity of your choice.
To share a fond memory please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
