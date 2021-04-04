THOMAS C. SMOTHERS
GRASS VALLEY, CA — On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, Thomas C. Smothers, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 88.
Tom was born in Victoria, TX to Thomas Fay and Beulah Ball Smothers on November 10, 1932. He spent his youth working at his father’s businesses including a gas station and a trucking service. He proudly reported that he learned to drive at 10 to help with his father’s business. He worked through college driving trucks and bookkeeping for his uncle’s cotton gin. Tom received his Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Texas in 1954 and began working as a draftsman at Anchor Lumber in Victoria, TX.
Beginning in 1955, Tom served two years in the United States Army as an Engineering Assistant. Tom’s first job after an honorable discharge was as a Mechanical Engineer for Alcoa after which he began a 22 year career with Aerojet, managing aerospace projects including the Minuteman, Peacekeeper, and Trident Missiles. Although his career was spent developing weapons, he held a strong belief that they would insure peace for the world.
Tom had a passion for nature and building things. Always practical and resourceful, he was a true Mr. Fix It. He loved spending time remodeling and renovating an old cabin at Echo Summit, CA. He spent the final three decades of his life alongside his wife, Ann Gates, designing and building a beautiful home and park-like garden in Grass Valley, CA.
Tom will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and compassion as well as for his quick wit and silly “dad jokes”.
Tom is survived by his wife Ann, his four children, Linda Smothers, Terry Lekki, Charlie Smothers and Chris Gates, his brother Dale Smothers, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his older sister Marjorie Striedel and his niece Marilyn Anderson.
A small family memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in his honor may be sent to: Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley CA.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Not all emergencies are priorities in the Texas Capitol (12)
- The Big Lie conspiracy (10)
- Advocate seeks reader input (13)
- Syndicated column: For the Left, bigotry is a tool (5)
- Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left (4)
- Congressman Cloud talks metro status, border security, more with business leaders (3)
- First half of $15.07 million in stimulus funds headed to city of Victoria (2)
- Letter: Most Americans are wondering how President Biden will govern (2)
- Nature Notes: The smellier the better (1)
- More improvements coming to Patriot's Park (1)
Online Poll
Do you grow your own vegetables?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.