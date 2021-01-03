Thomas Clyde Gerdes
EDNA — Our hearts sadly share the loss of Thomas Clyde Gerdes of Edna, Texas, who went home to the Lord on Monday, December 28th, 2020, unexpectedly at the age of 77. He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 53 1/2 years, Georgia Ann Gerdes, and children Tammy Gerdes and Lisa Letbetter. A simple, humble, down- to- earth man, he dedicated his life to his family, wife, children, grandchildren, friends, and his passion for hunting. Fearless, Loyal, Self-Sacrifice, Determination and Truth defined him. Whether you addressed him as Thomas, Tom, T.C., Daddy, or Mr. Gerdes, he will be remembered for his simple ways, sense of humor, generosity, hunting, and “never give up” attitude.
Thomas was born on June 24, 1943 in Edna, Texas to Thomas Melvin Calhoun and Tommie Elizabeth Gerdes. He was deeply loved by his parents, Paul and Tommie Gerdes, Thomas and Charlene Calhoun, and grandparents, Beulah Vaughan and James Eagleton Hoskins. Thomas grew up in Edna where he met the love of his life, Georgia Ann Konvicka. Thomas and Georgia became Edna High School sweethearts and married on April 8th, 1967 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas. He remained an Edna High School Cowboy fan throughout all his years of life.
He was an avid outdoor enthusiast with a unparalleled love for hunting. His hunting adventures included trips to Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia, Colorado, Kodiak Island, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Senora, Texas (with his best buddy, Herman Morris) and so many more. He shared his knowledge and passion of hunting with his grandsons and had a planned Elk hunt in September 2021 which grievously he will not be able to make. His thrill of the outdoors, nature, and legacy of hunting is passed onto his children and grandchildren.
Also, Thomas was artistic with a “God given” talent to draw and be creative. He was known for Edna High School yearbook drawings in the 60’s, murals, charcoal portraits of outdoor wildlife, the artful design of cardboard airplanes with his children, and pencil drawings of his “beloved Georgia”.
Thomas proudly served in the United States Navy: 11/06/62 to 11/05/68 Naval Reserves, 02/18/64 to 02/17/66 Navy Active Duty as an Airman and Plane Captain in Fighter Squadron VF-111 on board the USS Kitty Hawk CVA-63 and the USS Midway CVA-41 during the Vietnam War. He gained a lifelong friend, Paul Briggs while serving. He carried the pride of his military service throughout his life, one that instilled a duty to God, his country, and family. Decorations: VietNam Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal. After his Military Service, he was employed by Alcoa Aluminum Company in Point Comfort, Texas for 35 years where he made some lifelong friends.
Along with his beloved wife, Georgia Ann Gerdes and with his two children, Tammy Gerdes and husband, Michael Beardsley, of Barnard, Vermont, and Lisa Letbetter and husband, Kevin, of Inez, Texas. Thomas is survived by his greatest Legacy, his grandchildren: Colton Letbetter, Katelyn Letbetter, Orion Beardsley, Jaedon Beardsley, Annesonia Beardsley, and Sarea Beardsley. Sisters: Martha Gerdes of Spring, Texas, Marlene Yousef and husband, Wally, of Austin, Texas, Christine Fazzolari and husband, Steve, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Brenda Winger of Eugene, Oregon. Brother: Randy Calhoun of Portland, Oregon. Neices: Erin and Angela Yousef of Austin, Texas, Katlyn Fazzolari of Portland, Oregon, Erica Winger of Eugene, Oregon. Nephew: Dr. Abraham Yousef and wife, Angel, of Amherst, Virginia, Tony Fazzolari of Portland, Oregon, Charlie and Brandon Calhoun of Portland, Oregon. Grand Niece: Ember Yousef of Amherst, Virginia. Grand Nephew: Kumani Winger of Eugene, Oregon.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Tommie Gerdes of Edna, Texas, Thomas and Charlene Calhoun of Portland, Oregon. Grandparents: Beulah Vaughan and James Eagleton Hoskins of Lolita, Texas. Brother-in-law: Jim Winger of Eugene, Oregon.
Pallbearers are grandchildren: Colton Letbetter, Orion Beardsley, Jaedon Beardsley, Katelyn Letbetter, Annesonia Beardsley, and Sarea Beardsley. Honorary Pallbearers: Herman Morris, Robert Wall, Kenoth Whitstine, Billy Atzenhoffer, Mac Lee, Bill Matthews, Frank Machicek, Mike Martin, Barron Muegge, and Tommy Bell.
The family would like to thank Thomas’ longtime physician and friend, Dr. Mehran Nezhad of Victoria, Texas whose compassion, caring heart, and shared faith were a blessing to him. Much thanks with love to all the
Nurses and doctors at Citizens who cared for him during his difficult unexpected journey. Most of all a special thanks to his family, friends, and community for being his prayer warriors, especially Herman Morris, his best hunting buddy.
Visitation and recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, Texas.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna, Texas with Father Michael Petering as Celebrant. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, Texas.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Thomas C. Gerdes’ name. Thank you.
There will never be another Thomas Clyde Gerdes, our Daddy, our hero, simply a part of him will live on forever uniquely in the lives of all those he loved and touched. His sempiternal love will guide us always.
Attendees are asked to please respect social distancing and wearing a face mask is encouraged.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (12)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- More than a number: The people we lost to COVID-19 (2)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
Online Poll
Did you make a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.