THOMAS ESPARZA GONZALES - Thomas Esparza left this world on January 25, 2019 at the age of 66. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Gonzales, Texas and will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Saint James Catholic Church in Gonzales, Texas with Father Mike Peinemann officiating. Interment will follow at Saint James Catholic Cemetery in Gonzales, Texas. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Saint James Catholic Church with Deacon Alfonso Moreno officiating. Thomas was born on December 22, 1952 in Gonzales, Texas. He was the son of Casimiro and Conception (Camarillo) Esparza. He was a graduate of Gonzales High School. He married Maria Alvarez on May 30, 1992 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gonzales, Texas. He liked to listen to music and he could tell you the name of a song as well as who was singing it. He enjoyed taking care of his flower and vegetable gardens. Thomas was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He liked to read different books. Thomas enjoyed having a BBQ with family and friends. Thomas worked at Purina Mills for 48 years where he started as a janitor and worked his way up the ladder. The last company to buy out Purina Mills is now Land O Lakes Purina Mills, INC. Thomas was still not ready to retire so he continued work. He loved people and he believed that if you were kind to people, that's all that mattered. He made friends of all race, color and nationality. He was and will always be remembered as a great man. Thomas is survived by his wife Maria A. Esparza and his children Michael Ray Esparza, Dain B. Kuntschik, and a daughter Reba B. Kuntschik, all of Gonzales, Texas.. One grandson Cristian Ruben Hernandez. four sisters: Natalie Eureste and Maria Esparza of Gonzales, Texas Guadalupe Esparza and Connie Olmos and her husband Joe of Fort Worth, Texas, four brothers: John Esparza, Fred Esparza, Armando Esparza, and Casey Esparza and his wife, Rosario of Gonzales, one brother-in-law; Pete Olmos of Fort Worth, Texas, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Casimiro and Conception Esparza; 5 brothers; Joe Esparza, Jesse Esparza, Ruben Felix Esparza, Angel Esparza, and Ray Esparza, two sisters: Candelaria Olmos and Rosalinda Esparza. Special thanks to the Gonzales EMS for your caring and working so hard to save our loved one. For the Methodist Air Flight thank you for caring for our loved one and finally a big thank you to the ICU Care Department for being so caring and working so hard to save our loved one. God Bless each of you. Pallbearers for Mr. Esparza will be; Cosme Molina, Franco DeLeon, Henry Martinez, Hilario Camarillo, William Nesbitt, and Joe Canales, Honorary Pallbearers will be; Ronnie Hidalgo, and Joe Ortiz. To join the family in celebrating Thomas' life and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomegonzales.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5D Steakhouse and Lounge to open in Port O'Connor this summer
- Pinups, vintage cars and rock 'n' roll at Hot Rod Riot
- 2019 Best of the Best Voting Ballot
- Attorney to water board: We need an expert to find out if current president qualified for office
- A quiet disease: Man with no symptoms underwent quintuple heart bypass
- Port Lavaca business owner dismayed by burglary, trashed office
- State fines Ineos for waste violations
- Alamo man, 30, killed in crash on FM 1593 in Jackson County
- Goliad sheriff's office still seeking 10 who ran from car
- Cuero's Whittington tough enough for player of the year
Commented
- Walter William's Propaganda (6)
- An open letter to President Trump (12)
- Texas officials say thousands of non-citizens on voter rolls (5)
- Victoria man, 68, arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash (4)
- Victoria County to investigate voter registration of 128 residents (4)
- White privilege goes viral (9)
- People need to understand significance of vote (4)
- Pilot program could be key in debate over residential trash change (3)
- Victoria County corruption case demands public answers (5)
- Calhoun County tries to improve parks (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
-
Jan 31
Online Poll
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition Notification
Do you subscribe to our digital edition? If you do, be sure to subscribe to this mailing list and you'll be able to read the digital edition of our paper as early as 5am! Click HERE to sign up today!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Click HERE to signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.