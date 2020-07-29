THOMAS EDWIN HOLSWORTH PALACIOS - Thomas Edwin Holsworth, 87, of Palacios passed away July 26, 2020. He was born September 22, 1932 in Bay City to the late Mason Standish Holsworth and Ethel Irene Sirmon. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he had served on the Bishop's Committee. He helped set up the Matagorda County Appraisal District and the Matagorda County Navigation District and was a member of Texas Farm Bureau. Survivors include his wife Marie Holsworth; sons Edwin Holsworth of Houston and John Holsworth of Port Lavaca; sisters Margaret Ann Hodge and Phyllis Derrick; brother Mason Holsworth and grandchildren Michelle Matthewson & husband Zack, Koben Holsworth and Amber Holsworth. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery with Rev. Bill Bullard officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012.
