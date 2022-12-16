Thomas Lee Sisti
VICTORIA — Thomas L. Sisti a life long resident of Victoria passed away on December 11, 2022. He was born October 23, 1926 to Georgia Albrecht Sisti and Gaetano “Kite” Sisti. Mr. Sisti attended Nazareth Academy, Patti Welder High School, St. Joseph High School and Victoria College, St. Mary’s University, B.S., Southwest Texas University M Ed.
He volunteered during World War II at 17 years old and served for two years in the United States Naval Air Corps as a Combat Air Crewman and proudly served his country. He served as an educator at McFaddin, Placedo, and Mitchell Schools, and as a Principal of Stanly Elementary School for 30 years before retiring and farming and ranching in Karnes County until his death.
His community service included Cub Scout Master, Boy Scouts Master, March of Dimes Chairperson, President of Victoria Teachers Credit Union and officer for 16 years, Chairman of Victoria Elementary Principals for ten years, a charter member of both the Victoria Civitan Club and the Victoria Exchange Club. He was a Life member of the Texas Parent Teachers Association, The Texas State Teachers Association and the Disabled Veterans Association. He was a member of St. Cornelius Church, Karnes City, Tx and Our Lady of Victory in Victoria.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Ondrej Sisti of Victoria, son Scott Sisti and wife Teresa of Floresville, Tx and their children Kalyn, Luke and Shelby. He also has a daughter Leanne Sisti of Inez and her son Brandon Buchhorn and partner Natali Schaefer and their two son’s his great grandchildren Jaxon and Ryan.
Visitation will be Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:00 at Our Lady of Victory with a Rosary following at 9:30 and Catholic Mass being said at 10:00 by Reverend Dalton. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, Tx.
Pallbearers will be Luke Sisti, Brandon Buchhorn, Les Weaver, John Raabe, Kenny French, Gary Ondrej and Sean Dudycha.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph High School or a Catholic Charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria home dazzles community with holiday lights show
- Industrial's Collins resigns as volleyball coach
- 1 injured in Victoria shooting
- LIVE UPDATES: Refugio falls to Hawley in state title game
- Victoria man arrested on theft and assault charges
- Crash blocking I-90 EB lane near Bozeman, multiple crashes reported in area
- Hawley denies Refugio's bid for sixth state title
- Luke Hobbs named Schulenburg AD/football coach
- Refugio pays for mistakes in championship loss to Hawley
- Refugio's Campbell becomes more than just a speedster
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.