Thomas M. Gutierrez
FANNIN — Thomas M. Gutierrez went to be with the Lord April 7, 2023 at the age of 76. He was born August 5, 1946 in Fannin, Texas to the late Augustin and Guadalupe Gutierrez.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church, Goliad, with interment to follow at Noble San Jose Cemetery, Fannin, Texas.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Joe Gutierrez.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Yolanda Gutierrez; sons Thomas Z. Gutierrez, Jr., Roy (Georgia) Gutierrez, Chris (Gloria) Gutierrez and Isaac (Melissa) Gutierrez; grandchildren Andrew T., Domanic, Brittany Nicole, Isaac A., Alissa R. and Caitlin M.; great grandchildren Andrew Rafael, Hunter L., Lilliana R. and Jaxsen L.; step grandchildren Tyler F. and Briana F.
Thomas was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed cutting grass, gardening, cooking bbq, especially brisket. He also loved his dogs Molly, Chupie, Wera and Chica. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
