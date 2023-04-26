Thomas Michael Goslin
DEVINE — Thomas Michael Goslin, age 75, of Devine, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. He was born May 15, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Jess and Lois Goslin. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1976. He served as a police officer in Devine, Texas for a couple years then he went to work at the Medina County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. Later on, he moved to Victoria and worked at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office for 35 years and retired as a lieutenant. After retirement, he worked at the Harley Davidson shop in Victoria. He loved riding his motorcycle, building model airplanes and listening to music. He also enjoyed going to nursing homes and playing his guitar and singing.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Chad Goslin (Cynthia), Brad Goslin (Rachel) and Matthew Saenz; grandchildren, Jess Goslin (Haleigh), Jenna McMullen (Ethan), Shelby Hudson (Chris), Brayden Manning, Sydney Goslin and Tommy Goslin; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Goslin, Keith Goslin, Vivianne Goslin and Kynlee Hudson; and brothers, Jeffrey Goslin (Lisa) and Larry Goslin.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Lois Goslin.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11AM, followed by a rosary at 11:30AM and a mass at 12PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

