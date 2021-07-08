Thomas Michael
Grahmann
HALLETTSVILLE — Thomas Michael Grahmann Sr., 85, of Hallettsville, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. And from his family who knew him best, his actual words would be, “I finally kicked the bucket!”. He was born on December 4, 1935, to John and Laura Rothbauer Grahmann. From an early age, being the 4th child of 13 children, he played a large role in the family household as an older brother. He was born and raised on the family farm and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. Due to family obligations, his education ended in the 8th grade because his help was needed at home with chores and farm work.
Tommy married Elsie Ann Novak on June 27, 1959. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Together they raised 9 children and were blessed with 30 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, with number 42 due in August.
Despite his busy home life, Tommy made time to serve his church and community. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served on the Parish Board, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an usher. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and was part of the first committee to start the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament in 1981. As a Junior Livestock Show Board of Director, he was able to combine his love for agriculture and our youth. His additional roles included first vice-president of the Sacred Heart Federal Credit Union, a member of Catholic Life Branch #22, a member of the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Council #2433 and past president of the St. Joseph Society, a saint who was near and dear to his heart. Many knew him for his dedicated service as Lavaca County Treasurer from 1975 to 1998. This honorable position in the county gave him an opportunity to meet people and develop relationships that lasted his lifetime. As his civil duty, he served in the Army National Guard from 1954 until 1957 when he was honorably discharged.
Tommy lived his life based on his strong faith in God, his rooted family values and his hard work ethic. He instilled these traits into his children and left a legacy of love for God. As testimony to his Catholic beliefs, he faithfully prayed the Rosary every night before bed. It brought him great joy to witness his family receiving the Sacraments. He was present at every wedding, baptism, first communion and confirmation. He wanted his children to have a strong presence of God in their life. He was always proud of his family and their accomplishments so to receive the K of C Family of the year award in 1990-91 was a great honor.
Tommy and Elsie strongly believed in a Catholic education and have been avid supporters of Sacred Heart Catholic School. They sacrificed to graduate all 9 of their children from a Catholic school. Some of his best moments were watching his children and grandchildren excel in sports and competition. To feel a part of that continued legacy, they chose to pay the school registration fee for each grandchild for many, many years. They have proudly had 24 grandchildren graduate thus far. Presently 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren are attending a Catholic school.
If you knew Tommy, one of his favorite past times was playing dominoes. He loved the sound of a good “domino shake” and all the BS that went on across the domino table. Mostly the game allowed him to be surrounded by friends and enjoy the simple moments of life. His passion for the game led him to serve for 15 years as the chairman of the Texas State Championship Domino tournament. He was inducted into the Texas State Championship Domino Hall of Fame in 2003 and several years later in 2007, he and his domino partner won this competitive State tournament. Most recently, you could find him in an intense domino game with his buddies every Monday afternoon keeping his mind sharp and his competition ready.
However, it wasn’t always a domino table that would spark his interest. The stakes were higher when playing “31” with his brothers and sisters until the “wee” hours of the morning. In the daylight hours, Popo along with Nana could frequently be found playing card games around the dinner table with their grandchildren spending quality time with them. He was happiest when he was around family and looked for any opportunity to be with them, whether it was hauling hay, making sausage, gardening or canning vegetables. He would always find ways to spend time with those he loved.
Tommy is survived by: his wife Elsie; children, Tommy Grahmann Jr. (Melinda), Debi Sevcik (Ronnie), Bobi Shimek (James), Susie Jansky (Robert), Carol Pustejovsky (Gary), JoAnn Shimek (Andy), Sandi Koerth (Larry), Michael Grahmann (Paula) and Ronnie Grahmann; 30 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Johnny, Leroy, Edwin and Richard Grahmann; and 3 sisters, Kathryn Darilek, Rosemary Mikush and Loretta Hardcastle. .
Tommy was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Dorothy Henneke and Margaret Fojt; brothers, Leon and Anthony Grahmann; infant brother, Emmanuel, and great-granddaughter, Trista Ken Sevcik.
Funeral Mass Service: 2 pm, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation starting at 6 pm to 7 pm, Saturday at Kubena Funeral Home; with Rosary starting at 8 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Pallbearers: his 16 grandsons. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Tommy Grahmann Sr. Sacred Heart School Special Projects. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
