THOMAS NAVARRO PALACIOS - Thomas Navarro, age 86, of Palacios, Tx., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1933 in Olivia, Tx. to the late Gregorio Navarro and Benigna Rivera Navarro. He worked 40 years for ALCOA and was a member of the 25 Year Club. He is survived by his Wife of 26 years; Sylvia P. Navarro of Palacios, Daughter; Irma Gonzales (Amado) of Ganado, Sons; Richard Navarro (Maria) of Victoria, James Navarro (Janie) of Port Lavaca, Evione Roy of Palacios, Sisters; Antonia Chavers (Dean) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mamie Gil (Robert) of Victoria, Brother; Victor Navarro (Irene) of Victoria, 8 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Son; Tommy Navarro, Sisters; Ricarda Palacios, Mary Parra, Senora Robles, Fila Retiz, Brothers; Juan Navarro, Frank Navarro, Lawrence Navarro, and Step-Daughter; Iris Gonzales. Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Palacios. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9am to 10am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery with full Military Honors. Pallbearers will be, Jimmy Navarro, Rick Navarro, Evione Roy, Jay Navarro, Adrian Navarro, and Robert Allums. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- No charges for driver who was speeding, playing Pokemon before crash (3)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: VISD errs in dumping YMCA after-school program (2)
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
Online Poll
Who do you think won the Democratic debate?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.