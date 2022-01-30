Thomas Neely Garrett
CALVERT, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Thomas “Tom” Neely Garrett was born on October 21, 1947 in Monticello, Mississippi to his parents John and Evelyn Lambert Garrett. He entered eternal life on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his home in Calvert at the age of 74.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Golden Sunset Cemetery with full military honors.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as an Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne from January 12, 1968-August 15, 1970 and in the Army reserves until January 11, 1974. Before retiring, he was self-employed as an oil field consultant. Tom married his loving wife, Donna Conn on March 7, 2017 in Bryan, Texas. He was a resident of Calvert for the past 12 years, previously living in Victoria.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Garrett; his soulmate and devoted wife of 38 years, Frances Ilene Garrett; brothers John Garrett, Keith Garrett, Lewis Garrett, Kelly Garrett and Douglas Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Garrett of Calvert; children Thomas Neely Garrett, II and wife Jeanette of Victoria, Nathan Scott Garrett and wifeTina of Port Aransas, Joseph Daniel Garrett and wife Ambra of Coolidge; step children Mitchell Threadgill and wife Carolyn of Tomball,, Leslie Hancock, III and wife Raynie of Franklin and Shannon Martel and husband Ricky of Blackjack; sisters Donna Stone of Holt, Michigan, Evelyn Garrett and husband Jack Caughman of Kingsville and Linda Hancock and husband Leslie, Jr. of Elliott; brother James Garrett of Kingsville; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way. Last, but definitely not lest, Tom is survived by his faithful companion, Rowdy Beau Garrett.
