Thomas Stellman
PORT LAVACA — Thomas Stellman was born Dec. 1, 1938 in Galveston, Texas to Harry Meyer Stellman, Jr., and Ray Cox Stellman. Tommy met the love of his life, Mary Lou Burton, in high school and they got married on Dec. 19, 1959 while he was attending Rice University. He lettered in football; played in the 1961 Sugar Bowl while Mary Lou was waiting back in Houston, expecting their first child. Tommy graduated in 1961 with a degree in Architecture and worked at various construction and engineering positions in Houston, Bay City Tx, Point Comfort Tx, Port Lavaca Tx, Parimaribo Suriname, Pittsburgh Pa, San Francisco Ca, and Austin Tx. They owned and operated a retail marine business in Mathis Tx. He taught drafting at Victoria College in Victoria Tx. He is author of Practical AutoLISP and coauthor of Harnessing AutoCAD. He was a loving father and husband and a devout follower of Christ. Tommy and Mary Lou have four children; Tom Stellman Jr. (Bettina), David Stellman (Jessica), Susan Foester (John), and Karen Chaka (Lloyd). They have nine grandchildren; John, Mike, Sarah and Jake Stellman; Cheryl Stellman; Emily and Abby Foester; Danielle and Kelli Chaka. He is also survived by brother, Richard Stellman Sr. (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry Stellman.
Tommy passed away on April 20, 2023 in Port Lavaca. Visitation will be held Fri., April 28, 2023 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Sat., April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Glen Wise, Bob Paul, Roman Koronczok, Richard Stellman, and Frank Stellman.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.