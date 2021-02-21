Thomas “Tom” Branson Lovejoy
PALACIOS — Every story has an end. Tom Lovejoy’s story ended here on this earth Monday, February 15, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
Tom was born in Kansas City, Missouri, June 14, 1939 to Barbara and George Edgar Lovejoy. He attended North Kansas City High School and WM Jewell College in Liberty, MO. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Judy Bagley on May 29, 1958.
After graduation from college in 1961, they moved to Port Lavaca, TX, where Tom taught high school math. Tom was a master teacher for over 53 years and a master coach for over 47 years at Calhoun ISD, Louise ISD, St. Joseph High School, Bloomington ISD and Edna ISD. He was certified to teach Math, History, Physical Education and French. He coached many students in baseball, basketball, football, tennis and cross country. Tom’s passion was basketball, coaching boys and the last two years, girls’ basketball. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George Edgar and Barbara Lovejoy; sons, Chris Lovejoy and James Lovejoy; his grandson-in-law, Jeff Schulz.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Judy Lovejoy; son Jeff Lovejoy and wife, Liz; grandchildren, Shelly Schulz, Jenifer Lovejoy and husband Garrett Vera, Aron Christopher Lovejoy; great-grandchildren Zoe Schulz, Kiley Lovejoy, Jeramy Lovejoy and Lexi Lovejoy; brother Michael Lovejoy; sister Theo Lovejoy Sims and The Paul Porche family.
No services will be held at Tom’s request. Donations may be made to Academic/Sports Programs to the School of your choice in Tom’s memory, or to New Century Hospice of Victoria.
Although Tom’s story here on earth has ended, his legacy will live on for generations through his students and players.
Tom’s greatest love was his kids!!! All our love to those lives he touched!
We would have never made it through this last Chapter without the awesome care of Calhoun Home Health, New Century Hospice, Bethany Senior Living, Jenny Bell, Patricia Shannon, The Cape Family and Jeff Lovejoy.
God Speed Tom, begin a new Story!!
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca, TX
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- Port Lavaca police seize cannabis products from smoke shop shelves, employee arrested (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Edward Hansel Witt, Jr. (2)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
Online Poll
Did the pipes at your home burst?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.