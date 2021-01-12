Thomas “Tommy”
Hargrove Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Thomas “Tommy” Bernard Hargrove Jr., 93, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg. He was born in Houston, Texas to the late Thomas Bernard and Jewell Strait Hargrove on April 29, 1927. Tommy graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1944, Coyne Electrical School in 1947, Victoria Police Academy in 1970, FBI National Academy in 1976, attended Texas A&M College, and received an Associates Degree from Victoria College. Tommy married the love of his life, Nelda Finster, on September 2, 1949, with whom he shared 67 blissful years of marriage until her passing in 2017. Throughout his life, he worked many different positions for the City of Port Lavaca, from which he retired, which included, Volunteer Fireman from 1942-1974, Police Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Director of Public Works, Director of Utilities and Capital Projects Coordinator. Tommy also held numerous certifications including, Master Plumber, Advanced Peace Office Certificate, Arson Investigator, Fire Investigator, Fire Safety Inspector, and American Red Cross First Aid Instructor. Tommy was a veteran of WWII and served in the Merchant Marine. He was involved in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Ham Radio Operators Club.
In addition to his parents, Tommy is preceded in death by his wife; Nelda Finster Hargrove, son; Thomas Bernard Hargrove III, and brother; Rodney Allen Hargrove.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nelda Irene and James Isenberger, grandchildren; Christopher James (Kelly) Isenberger, Cory Thomas (Shannon) Isenberger, and Amber Jones, great-grandchildren; Chloe Grace Isenberger, Morgan Anabelle Isenberger, Noah Gage Isenberger, Kai Jacob Isenberger, and Ella Grace Isenberger.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral Service at 1 p.m., all at Christ Community Church, officiated by Pastor Dean Holford. Interment to immediately follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Servicing as pallbearers will be Cory Isenberger, Kai Isenberger, Noah Isenberger, Mario Garcia, Oscar Pena, Ed Campbell, and representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 7-10.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
