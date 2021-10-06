Thomas Wade Phillips SR.
WIMBERLEY — Thomas “Tommy” Wade Phillips, Sr., 90, formerly of Victoria, Texas, went home to the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Eula and Obera Frances Johnson Phillips on April 6, 1931. Tommy’s passion was ranching and he served as Ranch Manager for some of the largest operations in South Texas. A true cowboy from a long past generation, he has been part of cattle drives that included chuck wagons and sleeping many a night on the ground. He retired from the Borchers Southern Y Ranches at the young age of 88. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Air Force.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Gregorcyk Phillips; daughters, Debra Ann (Dr. Robert D.) White and Mary Kathleen Phillips; son, Thomas Wade (JoHelen) Phillips, Jr.; sisters, Virginia “Jennie” Milton and Mary Bales; brother, Dr. Speck (Bobbie) Phillips; and grandson, Thomas Wade Phillips, III.
In addition to his parents, Tommy is preceded in death by sister, Norma Frances Bunn and infant sister, Flora Phillips; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Milton and Joe Bunn.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Interment immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Darrell Tomasek of Northside Baptist Church will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Cody Talley, Jeff Baranowski, Marilyn Cheatham, Zain Terry, Braxton Baranowski, Finley Blackwell, Cecil (Jr.) Johnson, Jr., Randal Shelton, Keyen Davis, Jarred Elizondo; and honorary pallbearers will be Bob Gayle, and Clarence Strait (in memoriam).
The family of Tommy Phillips wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Charla Borchers Leon and Mary Kay Borchers, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, all the wonderful caregivers at Alexis Pointe Assisted Living in Wimberley, Texas, and his personal caregivers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
