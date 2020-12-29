Thomas Wayne Bayer
VICTORIA — His Lord welcomed him home December 27, 2020. A graveside service, with Rev. Paul Beard officiating, will begin at 10 am on Wednesday December 30, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
On October 7, 1928 Tommy was born in Victoria, Texas to Eula Mae Stilsford Bayer and William Bayer. In 1948 he married Aleene Scott from Victoria. Their only child is Phyllis Lynne Bayer Townsend who lives with her husband Rex in Burleson, Texas.
He grew up in Bloomington living on the family farm
Tennessee Gas and Tenneco Chemical were the only two companies he spent his adult time employed by for over 40 years.
A major amount of time during his life was spent hunting in various parts of the country with friends and son-in-law. Deer, a turkey, sheep and a bobcat filled his home.
After his retirement and upon his wife’s passing in 1988, he returned to Victoria. He began helping his brother on his farm. Never could get the country life out of the boy.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He has many family members and oh so many friends who all love him.
Please support your favorite nonprofit organization.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Rosewood Funeral Home is handling details.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (8)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Nazareth Convent sells to St. Mary's Catholic Church (2)
- Parkway Port Lavaca finds permanent home in new building (2)
- More than a number: The people we lost to COVID-19 (2)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.