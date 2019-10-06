THOMAS WAYNE KACHMAR EL CAMPO - "In order for God to gain an Angel in Heaven, a heart must be broken on Earth." Thomas Wayne Kachmar gained his wings on October 4, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born on May 30, 1953 in Wharton, Texas to the late Joe Kachmar and Martha Wisnieski Kachmar Schutz. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Kuykendall Kachmar of El Campo; children Rhea Kachmar Prasek and husband Troy of Hillje, and Matthew Kachmar and wife Laura of Garwood; grandchildren Taylor, Piper, Owen & Riggs Kachmar and Wyatt & Pierson Prasek; brothers Bobby Kachmar and wife Florine, Bill Kachmar Sr and wife Judy, all of El Campo; sister Vicky Brown and husband Terry of East Bernard; mother-in-law Edwina Kuykendall of El Campo and brothers-in-law Cliff Kuykendall and wife Maggie of Victoria and Craig Kuykendall and wife Julie of Fort Worth; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Harper Allyne Prasek and brother Joe Ray Kachmar. Visitation will begin 4 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Triska Funeral Home with a Parish Rosary being offered at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Thomas Kachmar may be made to St. Philip Catholic School Endowment Fund. Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com
