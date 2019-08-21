TIFFANIE JAE PHILLIPS PORT LAVACA - Tiffanie Jae Bignell Phillips passed away suddenly Saturday, August 17th, 2019 with her loved ones by her side and in her heart at 40 years old. Tiffanie was born August 3, 1979 in Durand, Wisconsin to Rosemary (Schuh) and Harvey Bignell. At five years old, Tiffanie moved to Texas with her family in 1984. She and her family lived in Georgetown, Texas later on moving to Port Lavaca, where she would become a beloved member of her community. While living in Port Lavaca, Tiffanie met Vinson Phillips and became his number one football fan and partner in 2001 when they got married. Tiffanie was a woman who was always on the move and loved her family and friends and always made them her priority. Besides being around her family and friends her hobbies included shopping, cooking, reading, planning anything from daily tasks and events as well as celebrating with her loved ones. Tiffanie was a selfless person, who had a loving spirit and always gave to others first. She was a board member with Calhoun County Youth Football, volunteered at The Harbor and fostered numerous animals from the Calhoun County Humane Society. Tiffanie was a person you could count on, she cared for many people in the community with her heart of gold, as well as a family member. Tiffanie never had any children, but she was a mom to many, (Sterling Jones, Raheem Jones and Jakorius Williams) guiding them in the right direction and loving them unconditionally. Tiffanie was survived by her husband; Vinson Phillips of Port Lavaca, Texas, parents Rosemary and Harvey Bignell of Port Lavaca, Texas, her sisters Gwendolyn Sanford of Victoria, Texas, Samara Henderson (Bobby) of Hutto, Texas, Natalie Buske (Shawn) of Victoria, Texas and Carissa Soliz of Port Lavaca, Texas, along with her nieces and nephews- whom were her pride and joy. Her neices and nephews included Lauren Grimsley (Trey), Kyla Sanford, Alaina Buske, Jace Buske, Brennyn Henderson and Ivy Grimsley. Tiffanie was survived not only by her family and friends here in Texas, but also by her family that live in Wisconsin. She was also survived by her fur babies; Riggins, Smash and Cricket. Tiffanie is preceded in death by her brother Harvey Paul Jr., grandfathers Victor Schuh and James Bignell, grandmother Genevieve Bignell, aunts Janet Strand and Connie Schuh. Funeral services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church with burial following in Port Lavaca Cemetery. Pallbearers are Shawn Buske, Bobby Henderson, Cedric Huff, Collier Cearner, Socorro Cantu, and Oscar Cantu. Honorary Pallbearers are Trey Grimsley, Johnny Dean and Eric Soliz. Please consider making donations to local organizations in memory of Tiffanie at Calhoun County Humane Society, The Harbor or Calhoun County Youth Football League.
