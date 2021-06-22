Tiffany J. Vargas
VICTORIA — Tiffany J. Vargas, 41, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and sister, was taken to her eternal home with the Lord, Friday, June 18, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, June 24th at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St. in Goliad, from 5PM to 7PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7PM. A mass will be held at 10AM, Friday, June 25th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Honoring Tiffany’s life pallbearers will be Rolando Vargas, Casey Vargas, Kyler Ramos, Xzavier Vargas, Christopher Sierra, Clayvon Pearson, and Marvin Marshall. Honorary pallbearer is Rocky Rivera.
Tiffany was born May 13th, 1980, in Victoria to Rolando Vargas and Alma Rubio. Her beautiful memory will be kept alive by her three amazing children, Heaven Rivera, Rockie Rivera, and Kyler Ramos. She is also survived by her loving husband of over 18 years, Rocky Rivera; her brother, Casey Vargas; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Aureliano Vargas; her mother-in-law, Mary Fuentes; along with several other loving family members, a host of loving friends, and her loving Labrador Ace “Buddy”. Tiffany will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.

