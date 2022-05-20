Tiffany Sue Dollins
VICTORIA — Tiffany Brannan Dollins, a native of Victoria passed from this earth at the early age of 42, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Friends and Family will gather for memorial visitation and a time of sharing, Saturday, May 21st from 2:00PM to 4:00PM, at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 U.S. Highway 87 North in Victoria.
Tiffany was born August 5, 1979, to Charles E. Brannan and Karan Denise Farris Crim. Tiffany was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was known for her great fashion sense which could be seen in every outfit she wore. Tiffany could put together a look in an instant for any occasion. Her blingy self -confident personality could be seen in her head-to-toe attire; hair, accessories, purse, shoes and make up, all looking amazing wherever she was headed. She had a great passion for shopping anytime and anywhere. Tiffany will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Brannan; maternal grandparents, Lois & Harold Farris; paternal grandparents, W.J. & Bonnie Brannan.
Tiffany leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters; Ashton Patterson of Colorado Springs, CO, Addison Dollins and Skyler Kyle of Victoria, and Morgan Hargrove of San Diego, CA; parents, Karan & Craig Crim; grandmother, Nancy Farris; brothers, Shaun Brannan and Robert Brannan; sisters, Amber Brannan and Megan Brannan; along with numerous other family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.