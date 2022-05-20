Tiffany Sue Dollins
VICTORIA — Tiffany Brannan Dollins, a native of Victoria passed from this earth at the early age of 42, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Friends and Family will gather for memorial visitation and a time of sharing, Saturday, May 21st from 2:00PM to 4:00PM, at Grace Memorial Chapel @ Memory Gardens, 8819 U.S. Highway 87 North in Victoria.
Tiffany was born August 5, 1979, to Charles E. Brannan and Karan Denise Farris Crim. Tiffany was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was known for her great fashion sense which could be seen in every outfit she wore. Tiffany could put together a look in an instant for any occasion. Her blingy self -confident personality could be seen in her head-to-toe attire; hair, accessories, purse, shoes and make up, all looking amazing wherever she was headed. She had a great passion for shopping anytime and anywhere. Tiffany will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Brannan; maternal grandparents, Lois & Harold Farris; paternal grandparents, W.J. & Bonnie Brannan.
Tiffany leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters; Ashton Patterson of Colorado Springs, CO, Addison Dollins and Skyler Kyle of Victoria, and Morgan Hargrove of San Diego, CA; parents, Karan & Craig Crim; grandmother, Nancy Farris; brothers, Shaun Brannan and Robert Brannan; sisters, Amber Brannan and Megan Brannan; along with numerous other family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Just don't embarass me (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- 2022 Victoria Bach Festival Giveaway (1)
- Syndicated column: The GOP’s anti-abortion crusade is not pro-family at all (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- 2 Victoria residents remain hospitalized following Thursday collision with ambulance (1)
- William Arrington Kalich (1)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Ronnie Lumpkins (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- Edgar Morris Hoffmann (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.