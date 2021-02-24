Timothy Kenneth Venzke
VICTORIA — Timothy Kenneth Venzke went to be with our Lord on January 1, 2021 at the tender age of 71 years with his loving wife and granddaughters by his side.
Memorial service for family and friends will be held on February 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway Victoria, TX 77901.
Tim was born on March 10, 1949 to Paul Henry Venzke and Bertha Hosmer in Toledo Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ron Armer Jr and Paul Venzke Jr and son Edward Moya Jr.
He leaves his loving wife of 44 years, Virginia Garcia Venzke; sons Don Moya (Lorinda) and Rick Moya (Eline); daughter Debra Butschek (Glenn), sisters Pauline Johnson (Jim) of Mesa, Az, Peggy Lawson of Shelbyville, IL, Dawn Armer (Gene) of Alexandria, LA; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He served in the US Army from 1966 - 1970 as a Combat Recon Sargent in Vietnam.
He received various medals for Bravery, Sharp Shooter Marksman, and Heroism. He worked in the Railroad business for 50 years all over the United States.
He loved to travel with his wife and took many trips over the US. He loved his grandchildren and has many special memories with all of them. He also loved fishing, camping, going to the casinos and visiting with family.
In his travels had made many good friends in all the states they lived. They include Anne Nelson and Wes Salmans of Pueblo, Co., John and Nancy Liebherr of Wisconsin, Jimmy and Cindy Flores of Victoria, TX and many more.
Special thanks to Dr. Sandigo, all the nurses at Detar ICU, Post Acute Medical Covid unit and Harbor Hospice. Very special thank you to Rolando Wright from Post Acute Medical who kept him encouraged and showed so much compassion to him while he was in the ICU unit.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors, VFW or American Legion would be greatly appreciated.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
