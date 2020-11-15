Timothy Wayne Hoffman
VICTORIA — Timothy Hoffman went to be with the Lord November 12, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born May 15, 1960 in Victoria, Texas to Jeddie Royce and Elizabeth Milberger Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his father Jeddie R. Hoffman.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Sue Hoffman; daughter Brittany Hoffman; brothers Eddie Hoffman and John (Sandy) Hoffman; sisters Judy (Bob) McAdams and Peggy Pahmiyer and mother Elizabeth Hoffman.
Tim was a loving husband and father who would do absolutely anything for his family. He loved his ranch and his cattle, especially his oldest cow, Mama. He also loved his many cats but was especially fond of Ribbet, who he would joke was his other daughter. Most importantly Tim was a faithful servant of God.
All services are private.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (6)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.