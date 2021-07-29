Tina Faye Rinald
Tina Faye Rinald
SEADRIFT — Tina Faye Rinald went to be with the Lord July 25, 2021 at the age of 55. She was born February 28, 1966 in Port Lavaca to the late Ollie and Joye Lambright, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:30 am with the funeral service to follow at First Baptist Church, 302 Dallas Avenue, Seadrift, Texas. Interment at Seadrift Cemetery.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Thomas Rinald, Lee Wright, Joe White, Joe McCoy, Philip McGuill, and Roger Ard, Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Randal Ray Rinald, Sr.
She is survived by her children R.J. Rinald, Kyle (Lauren) Rinald, Kara (J.R.) Rinald-Ard and Holly (Aaron) Rinald; brothers Bobby Lambright, Sr. and Craig (Serina) Lambright; sister Valarie (Philip) McGuill; brother-in-law Thomas (Penny) Rinald and grandchildren Madilyn, Cadence, Amber, Caleb, Bentley, Brantley, Levi, Corbin, Konnor, and Kolby.
Tina was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked to cook, shop, and go out to eat.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

