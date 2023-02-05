Toby J. Frederick, Sr.
VICTORIA — Toby J. Frederick, Sr., 87 of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1935, in Victoria, Texas to the late Earl and Mary Frederick. He served in the United States Army. He was a welder, mechanic and a ranch foreman. His hobbies included restoring and selling antiques, building hot rods, traveling and panning for gold. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Mike) Gras of Victoria; sons, Randy Frederick of Victoria, Larry (Yvonne) Frederick of Victoria and Toby (Betsy) Frederick, Jr. of Cuero; brothers, Marlin (Betty) Frederick, Sr., Robert Frederick, Sr. and George (Margaret) Frederick, all of Victoria; 6 grandchildren, Corey (Jessica) Gras, Travis Frederick, Layne (Leslie) Frederick, Layton (Carly) Frederick, Landry Frederick and Alyssa (Latrael) Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren, Addy, Conner, Callie, Calder, Cora, Braden, Camden, Bently, Hudson, Blakely and Hampton.
In addition to his parents, Toby was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; beloved grandson, Justin Gras; and brothers, Gene and William Frederick.
Graveside services will be on February 11, 2023 at 10:00AM at the Mission Valley Cemetery. Fellowship to follow at the Gras residence, 571 John Wayne Trail.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel
