BALADEZ, EARL, 11, of Bloomington: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
BECK, RICHARD, 73, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
DE AYALA, JOAQUINA, 46, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. with Prayer Service at 12 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HERNANDEZ, MARIA, 77, of Victoria: Visitation 11:30 a.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MUNOZ, HILARIO "FRANK" S., 76, of Palacios: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Palacios, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-230.
ROBERTS, VIRGINIA "GINGER", 60, of Refugio: Rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Refugio. Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WILSON, JUDITH, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
