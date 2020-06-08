BAURLE, SONJA, 82, of Ganado: Funeral service 1:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.

BERGER, LARRY, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

DARILEK, FRANK, 95, of Moulton: Viewing 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center, Smith Funeral Home, 361-596-4631.

SCHNEIDER, CLIFTON, 91, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.

VILLALOBOS, VALDEMAR, 72, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 12 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

