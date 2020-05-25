BERGER, MARVIN, 86, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
HOUSTON, AARON, 65, of Woodsboro: Graveside service 10 a.m. at LaRosa Cemetery, memorial service 11 a.m. at Woodsboro Eagle Football Stadium, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
ZISSA, LUCILLE, 79, of Shiner: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
