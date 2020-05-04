LOESCHER, JULIA, 85, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Yoakum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

PASCHALL, PATRICIA, 58, of Austin: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.

STAFFORD, RICKY, 55, of Seadrift: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Calhoun High School Baseball Field, Port Lavaca, interment following at Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

SKROBARCEK, CALVIN, 92, of Refugio: Rosary 6

p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries