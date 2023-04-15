TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH

CASTILLO, RAFAEL, 70, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GARCIA, LUCY, 89, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s, Port Comfort, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GOODE, MICHAEL, 69, of Hallettsville, Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.with service 1 p.m. at St. Pete’s Baptist Church with burial following at Hope Community Cemetery; Colonial Funeral Home, 361-576-3536.
GUTIERREZ, THOMAS, 76, of Fannin: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment following at Noble San Jose Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
TERRELL, JANES, 73, of Victoria; Visitation 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with service at 11 a.m. and interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery; Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4536Z

