CHARBULA, BESSIE, 98, of Inez: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Inez, interment following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
COPE, ZACHARIE, 24, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 3 p.m. at Coletoville Martin Lutheran Church, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
CRIST, CAROL, 71, of Port Alto: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Bayside Community Church, Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
JOHNSON, R. ADENE, 98, of Conroe: Visitation 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
MACIEL, MACEDONIO, 73, of New Braunfels: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Yoakum, burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
RUNNELS, LODIE, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
VILLAREAL, MAXIMINO, 83, of Refugio: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
