Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.