TODAY’S SERVICES
ESTRACA, MONSAIS, 45, of North Platte, NE: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
FLOWERS, MARIE, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HARDT, CALVIN, 96, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Hondo, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
