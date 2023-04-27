TODAY’S SERVICES
HOUGH, WILLIAM, 92, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PATTERSON, LINDA, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, entombment following at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
PROCTOR, LEONARD, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Nursery Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

