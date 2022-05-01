TODAY’S SERVICES
HAGEL, ROBERT, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KNOBLES, ROSE, 89, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
MATTHEWS, ANNELIESE, 91, of Goliad: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by Rosary at 12:30 p.m., Memorial service 1 p.m., Grace Funeral Home, 361-552-1705.
SIMPSON, AUDREY, 85, of Cuero: Visitation 2 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (22)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has plans for downtown (2)
- 2 seriously injured in Victoria intersection crash, driver failed to yield (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Let voters decide how long council members serve (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- Phillip Arthur "Bubba" Goodwin (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (1)
- Which would you rather see more of in downtown Victoria? (1)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.