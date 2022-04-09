TODAY’S SERVICES
BERTLING, JACKIE, 92, of Moulton: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Moulton City Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
GARCIA, VIRGINIA, 65, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GLASS, ANN, 88, of Edna: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
HOLSTER, ANNIE, 95, of Yoakum: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
WIGINTON, JUNE, 82, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Faith United Church, burial at La Rosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
