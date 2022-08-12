TODAY’S SERVICES
DVORAK, LUELLA, 83, of Yoakum: Visitation 4 - 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GOMEZ, JARED, 24, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HAJEK, DOROTHY, 94, of Kingsville: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, interment following at Chamberlain Cemetery, Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 361-592-9394.
MAURER, HERBIE, 81, of Katy: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, burial 1 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Schmidt Funeral Home, 281-391-2424.
MICAN, JOHNNIE, 92, of El Campo: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
NUNLEY, CAROLYN, 75, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
PAGEL, FRANK, 89, of Tivoli: Visitation 10 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Tivoli Presbyterian Church, burial following at Tivoli Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
REEDY, VINCENT, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RIDDLE, MARGARET, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
