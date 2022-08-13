Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.