FLEEMAN, KAREN, 62, of Bloomington: Visitation 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
SMITH, BELLE, 94, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
RODRIGUEZ, RICARDO, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
