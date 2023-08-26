TODAY’S SERVICES
ROKYTA, DOROTHY, 84, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, burial following at Six Mile Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
WUENSCHE, LUCILE, 99, of Kerrville: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, Grimes Funeral Chapel, 830-257-4544.
RODRIQUEZ, RICARDO, 84, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Santisima Trinidad, burial following at Catholic Cemetery #4, Grace Funeral Home. 361-573-4341.
PFEIFER, MICHAEL, 70, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
HERMES, BERT, 70, of Lake Jackson: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271
