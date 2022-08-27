TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH:
ALBAREZ, DOMINGA, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Templo San Juan 3:16, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BITTERLY, TAMMY, 56, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
CORNELIUS, JAMES, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HUGHES, JOSEPH, 88, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WINSTON, BERNADETTE, 88, of Houston: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- National editorial :Political bravery in the United States keeps democracy alive: (18)
- Victoria-area students could get reprieve as Biden administration cancels some debt (10)
- Residents voice opinions about controversial LGBTQ library books (3)
- Guest column: Banning books runs counter to tenet of American democracy (3)
- Animal control investigating dog bite that injured 5-year-old boy (2)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (3)
- Guest column: Trust your conscience (1)
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (7)
- Jack R. Morrison, Jr. (1)
- Affordable senior housing project planned in Victoria (1)
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (1)
- Victoria's doctor: Dr. Pattie Dodson applied tenacious spirit to helping others (1)
- Thomas E. Barker (1)
- City Corner: Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips (1)
- Anti-CRT Republican acknowledges ‘systemic racism’ — and other hopeful signs at SBOE (1)
- Clara Ann (Trice) Goode (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.