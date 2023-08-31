TODAY’S SERVICES
SIEVERS, BETH, 85, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 a.m. with Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
HELMS, KAREN, 77, of Seadrift: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-522-2988.
COFFEY, WILLIAM, 59, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
