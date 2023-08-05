TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH

COLSON, CHARLES, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, interment 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HUMPHREY, EDWARD, 76, of Goliad: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at La Bahia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
MEADE, JOHN, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 3 p.m. with funeral service at 4 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SALINAS, AURORA, 80, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 5 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SCHULZ, ULYSSES, 94, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
TAYLOR, LOYD, 82, of Yorktown: Visitation 12 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
TOBIN, STEPHEN, 46, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, inurnment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

