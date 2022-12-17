TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, DEC. 17TH
DEBEE, PAUL, 65, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
DELGADO, BELARMINO, 58, of Victoria:Visitation 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
HULL, WILLIAM, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ROLLINSON, NORMA, 86, of Inez: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SCHNEIDER, CLAUDIE, 89, of Point Comfort: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
WILKERSON, JOHN, 94, of Yorktown: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
ZAWADZKI, ROBERT, 90, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
