TODAY’S SERVICES
ARNOLD, EDWARD, 88, of Port Lavaca; Memorial service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4341.
DUENEZ, ELVA, 79, of Port Lavaca; Visitation 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
GARCIA, MARIA, 75, of Refugio; Rosary 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church; Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GILLIS, EARNEST, 84, of Wharton; Public Visitation 12 - 6 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home in Wharton and Memorial Service 4 - 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church in Port Lavaca; Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 979-532-3602.
HENZE, ELAINE, 78, of Yorktown; Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church; Massey Funeral Home; 361-564-2900.
JOHNSON, JOHN, 81, of Victoria; Visitation 1 p.m. with graveside service 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery; Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
NEIGHBORS, EARLEE, 98, of VIctoria; Visitation 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
PENA, BRANDEE, 48, of Victoria; Visitation 9 a.m. with chapel service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with burial following at Olivia Cemetery; Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PFEIL, CALVIN, JR., 71, of El Campo; Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
RODRIGUEZ, RAYMOND, III., 49, of Edna; Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel; Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
THOMAS, HUBERT, 83, of Victoria; Funeral Service 11 a.m.at Rising Stat Baptist Church in Louise with interment following at Pin-Oak Cemetery; Barefield Funeral Home; 361-575-6180.
VALDERRAMA, DOMINGA, 83, of Victoria; Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery; Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VALIS, EDWARD, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
