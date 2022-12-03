TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, DEC. 3RD
DUENEZ, ELVA, 79, of Port Lavaca; Funeral mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory in Victoria with burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery; Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
GARCIA, MARIA, 75, of Refugio; Funeral mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery; Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GILLIS, EARNEST, 84, of Wharton; Viewing at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church and burial following at Camp Zion Cemetery; Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 979-532-3602
GRAVES, BEN, 89, of Victoria: Graveside service 11:30 a.m. at Roselawn Park Cemetery, Palestine, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GUTIERREZ, PEDRO, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
NEIGHBORS, EARLEE, 98, of VIctoria; Funeral service 10 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery; Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
PESCHEL, LEO, 84, of Victoria; Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery; Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
PFEIL, CALVIN, JR., 71, of El Campo; Rosay 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m at St. Philip Catholic Church and entombment with Law Enforcement Honors at Holy Cross Memorial Park; Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
RAMIREZ, OLGA, 62, of Victoria; Visitation 1 - 4 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RODRIGUEZ, RAYMOND, III., 49, of Edna; Graveside service 10 a.m.. at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado; Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.STRECKFUS, CYNTHIA, 70, of Houston; Rosary 8:15 a.m. followed by funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church; National Cremation Service, 281-855-4400.
