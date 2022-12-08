TODAY’S SERVICES
CORTEZ, MARIA, 79, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FIKAC, ROBERT, 78, of Yoakum: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ROJAS, ROSITA, 69, of Bloomington: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
