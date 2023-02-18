TODAY’S SERVICES
SATURDAY, FEB. 18TH
BRITT, ELAINE, 79, of Goliad: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-573-4341.
HALL, EVELYN, 79, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Inez, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MARTIN, JOHN, 74, of Inez: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Victoria, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
RODEN, DOROTHY, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, burial at Hallettsville City Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
SOLIZ, HOMER, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
