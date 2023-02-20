TODAY’S SERVICES
MALIK, NOBLE, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Bible Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
PARGAC, LYDIA, 95, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Moulton, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RAINOSEK, JUANITA, 86, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
